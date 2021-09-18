USMNT tied up with Canada, its second straight match in qualifying

The team’s failure to meet that moment left him searching for answers.

The American was seen passing the ball inexplicably. They took the scenic route when shortcuts were needed, circling around the perimeter of Canada’s dense defensive shell. It was a familiar set of problems: abundant capture, low production. The United States held the ball for 71 percent of the game, but Canada’s sit-back-and-counterattack game plan worked just fine, and the result seemed reasonable.

“We needed very fast ball speed,” Berhalter said. “Everyone could see from the outside, we went way too long on the ball.”

He continued, “We have to figure out ways to break down a compact defense because I’m sure there will be other teams that will come to the United States and do the same thing.”

Christian Pulisic, the Americans’ captain and best player, who returned to the lineup last month after missing an El Salvador game after recovering from a positive coronavirus test, was also critical – even though it was not clear if he would be telling the coaching staff. Whether he was targeting his teammates, himself or some combination of the three.

“I think we need new ideas sometimes,” he said: “It just felt like we couldn’t break them. We just needed some new solutions. Obviously it wasn’t good enough.”

Pulisic further suggested that the team could have conducted itself differently by adjusting at the start of the second half and perhaps adopting a more defensive mindset.