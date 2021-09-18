USMNT tied up with Canada, its second straight match in qualifying
Nashville – If each World Cup qualifying campaign is a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs, the United States men’s soccer team hasn’t left the field yet.
The Americans have played two games in four days to begin the final round of their regional qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and although they hoped to win both matches, they settled for two disappointing draws instead.
These are early days, still. There are 12 games to go. And two points are better than none.
But given the disaster of the previous one, when the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, there was a restless desire within the team and its fan base for an assured start to this qualifying cycle. This group, which includes young talent employed by some of the best club teams in the world, hoped to begin the healing process.
Instead, there are more questions about the team’s ability, more worries about history repeating itself and more desperation to win the next game, which comes Wednesday night in Honduras.
“There are ups and downs and bumps in the road, and we have to respond when called upon,” said US coach Greg Berhalter. “We can do two things. We can feel bad for ourselves or we can continue with a positive attitude and try to achieve a positive result in Honduras.”
The stage was set in a variety of ways for a restorative performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday night. The grass was green. The crowd in the house was gentle. The nerves of the novice players were reportedly settled.
In other words, Berhalter didn’t throw up any excuses over the weekend to help explain his team’s heavy 0-0 encounter in El Salvador last Thursday – the suffocating grounds of play, the hostile atmosphere, the lack of team members. Numbers about their first game qualifying game – were in force as the Americans recorded another unsatisfactory draw, 1–1, in their second game against Canada.
The team’s failure to meet that moment left him searching for answers.
The American was seen passing the ball inexplicably. They took the scenic route when shortcuts were needed, circling around the perimeter of Canada’s dense defensive shell. It was a familiar set of problems: abundant capture, low production. The United States held the ball for 71 percent of the game, but Canada’s sit-back-and-counterattack game plan worked just fine, and the result seemed reasonable.
“We needed very fast ball speed,” Berhalter said. “Everyone could see from the outside, we went way too long on the ball.”
He continued, “We have to figure out ways to break down a compact defense because I’m sure there will be other teams that will come to the United States and do the same thing.”
Christian Pulisic, the Americans’ captain and best player, who returned to the lineup last month after missing an El Salvador game after recovering from a positive coronavirus test, was also critical – even though it was not clear if he would be telling the coaching staff. Whether he was targeting his teammates, himself or some combination of the three.
“I think we need new ideas sometimes,” he said: “It just felt like we couldn’t break them. We just needed some new solutions. Obviously it wasn’t good enough.”
Pulisic further suggested that the team could have conducted itself differently by adjusting at the start of the second half and perhaps adopting a more defensive mindset.
“I think in games like this, in tough games, it’s important to grind it down and win these games sometimes 1-0,” he said.
Such practicality requires some knowledge, and it is not clear how much this team has. There are interesting youngsters in the squad, many of them technically proficient who break long-standing stereotypes about American football players. Trophies in two tournaments this summer – the Gold Cup and the Nations League – fueled excitement about what the group could do.
But this month the youth of the group, and acknowledging the gullibility, are looking like liabilities.
“It’s a team sport,” midfielder Tyler Adams said when asked about the players’ strong pedigree. “It doesn’t matter where we come from. If we don’t go out and do the things we’re good at, we’re just a bunch of names on a piece of paper.”
It hasn’t helped matters that this team has been decimated by a combination of misfortune and imprudence.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, the team announced that one of its best attackers, Gio Reyna, would be out indefinitely with a hamstring injury and that Jack Stephen, Berhalter’s first-choice goalkeeper, tested positive for the coronavirus. Later, the squad will also leave.
The team also announced ahead of kickoff on Sunday that star midfielder Weston McKennie would miss the game in Nashville after violating the team’s coronavirus policy.
“I am sorry for my actions,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m working hard for the boys tonight and look forward to being back with the team soon.”
For McKennie, who tested positive for the virus last October, the indiscretion (which the team denied in detail) hinted at a worrying pattern of behavior. In April, McKennie was suspended by his club team, Juventus, after he hosted a party at his home in Turin that violated the local curfew and needed to be broken up by the police.
Late Sunday Berhalter declined to say whether McKennie would be available for Wednesday’s game in Honduras.
These bouts of misfortune and individual slip-ups are hard to digest when there is so much weight in each game. There’s only so much time to fix things, only one team can withstand so many setbacks.
“The way we’re preparing it for the guys is that every game is a final,” Berhalter said. “Fourteen finals, this is how we have to achieve it. So until we are mathematically secure with merit, the urgency will always be there.”
Americans unveiled a marketing slogan last month – “Only Ahead.” – which shows a willingness to put their recent failures behind them. But Pulisic couldn’t help remembering the past on Sunday, seeing as the team lost its first two matches in the final round. Those poor results intensified the firing of coach Jürgen Klinsmann.
By that standard, Americans are now in a better position. By any other measure, they are falling worryingly short of expectations.
