USMNT’s Tyler Adams Doesn’t Need an Armband to Be a Captain

The age of Tyler Adams is a matter of perspective. In a strict, chronological sense, of course, he is 22 years 8 months old, but what that means—whether young, as it seems, or old, as strange as it sounds—depends on the context. . In fact, there are times when even Adams finds it difficult to date himself with any degree of accuracy.

Sometimes, he knows about his youth. He shares the locker room at RB Leipzig, for example, with many players in the lower echelons of German football joining the club, and remains so that it has become a fixture in the Champions League. “These guys have like 300 appearances,” Adams said. “I look at them and realize how far I have to go.”

Sometimes, his youth catches him unconsciously. He only remembers the night four years earlier, when the United States lost in Trinidad and Tobago, condemning his country to miss the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, but purely as a fan. , not as a player. “I remember not really knowing what it meant,” he said, adding that the idea of ​​a World Cup without America doesn’t make sense. He had not played for the senior team of his country till then. The defeat meant that he would be part of a different generation: one that was tasked with avenging failure, not shared in it.

But then there are times when he feels too big, when what can be thought of as his real age and his footballing age. He made his debut at the age of only 16, playing for his first club, Red Bull of New York. He has been a professional, now, for six years, a milestone others cannot reach until their mid-20s. “It’s been longer than it seems,” he said.