USOPC to require COVID-19 vaccination for winter sports

United States Olympians attending the Tokyo Games this summer were encouraged but not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 80 percent of them eventually got their shots.

But this option will not be available to athletes aiming to make the next round of the Games.

On Wednesday, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that all athletes and team staff members using the organization’s training centers and facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated by November 1.

The organization also stated that any athletes representing the country at the Winter Games by 1 December, which are scheduled to begin with the Olympics in Beijing on 4 February, followed by the Paralympics on 4 March, must show their team. Proof of vaccination to be able to join the USA delegation.

The International Olympic Committee has not declared a vaccine requirement for the Beijing Games.

“The harsh reality is that this pandemic is not over,” USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland wrote in a letter reviewed by The New York Times. “This move will enhance our ability to create a safe and productive environment for Team USA athletes and staff, and allow us to restore consistency in planning, preparing, and serving athletes.”