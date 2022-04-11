USPS stops deliveries to California neighborhood after repeated attacks on mail carriers: Report



The U.S. Postal Service has suspended service to a neighborhood in Santa Monica, California, because of repeated attacks on mail carriers since January, a report said.

The first incident occurred on January 19, when a resident living near the junction of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue swept a mail carrier a mail carrier the first evening, according to CBS. The carrier was reportedly not injured in the attack.

A few months later, residents recently received a notification from USPS informing them that delivery services had been suspended at all addresses in the 1300 block of 14th Street.

A huge fire at the California Home Depot is visible from space, prompting authorities to investigate

The notice explained that “multiple carriers have been attacked and threatened with assault by a person who has not been identified or arrested.”

So far, only one attack has been officially reported, and the victim has refused to stand trial, according to CBS News.

A spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department told the outlet that well-known among the suspected officers, who had several problems with him in the past, were mostly related to domestic incidents.

It is not clear when the suspension will end. Despite the notice, USPS is still delivering packages in the vicinity, but paper mail delivery has stopped, and residents have been instructed to pick up their mail in person at their post office on 7th Street.

“My immediate reaction was disappointing,” Courtney Smith, who lives in the area, told CBS.

“I feel a lot of sympathy for the mail carrier,” he added. “Doing nothing is not the solution.”

Gadget Clock Digital has reached out to USPS and Santa Monica Police for comment.