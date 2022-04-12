USPS suspected attacker identified, but California neighbors worry he’s not off streets for good: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man accused of making a series of assaults and threats against a USPS mail carrier in Santa Monica, California, has been arrested, according to a recent report

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

USPS sent a notice to residents over the weekend announcing that services would be suspended at all addresses in the 1300 block of 14th Street because “multiple carriers have been attacked and threatened with assault by a person who has not been identified or arrested.”

USPS stops deliveries to California neighbors after repeated attacks on mail carriers

CBS News has identified the suspected assailant as 38-year-old Devon Morgan, reported that he was arrested Friday in connection with an unrelated vandalism case and has been charged several times in the Los Angeles County Jail. As of Tuesday morning, no current inmates with this name were seen on the online prison roster.

“You hear the post office say it’s raining, snowing or snowing,” resident Daniel Venturino told CBS News. “They’re supposed to bring you your mail no matter what. Closing the mail for them has made me feel really insecure.”

Gadget Clock Digital reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department, as well as the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, USPS’s law enforcement agency, for clarification early Tuesday.

Residents have expressed concern to CBS News that someone could be seriously injured before Morgan is taken into custody. Neighbors say Morgan is often incoherent and angry and threatens nearby businesses and walks around threatening people with golf clubs slung over his shoulder.

“He walks around with a golf club on his back,” said resident Jim Price. “It’s a piece of wood, and it’s very threatening to humans.”

“He was waiting at my car in a golf club, and I was alone,” Corey Newman, manager of a nearby Traxton restaurant, told CBS Morgan. “It was terrible.”

Newman added, “Someone is going to be literally physically injured before something happens.”

On Monday, Natasha Garvin, a spokeswoman for USPS, told Gadget Clock Digital that there had been three incidents involving three separate letter carriers in the 1300 block of 14th Street over the past few months, and as a result, the service had been temporarily suspended.

“This is an unusual, but necessary step to protect our staff,” he said, declining to give details about specific incidents.

A spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday that he was aware of a documented attack on a USPS employee on that street on January 19, 2022, with a deadly weapon. In that incident, a mail carrier was hit, Santa Monica Police Lt. Erica Achilles said, with a broom, a minor injury to one arm and did not require treatment, and then refused a trial a month later.

“If other incidents of USPS mail carrier attacks had occurred, we would have been unable to detect additional reports,” Aklifi added. “It would be difficult to know the extent of the problem without talking to the postmaster. I have never heard of a postal service being suspended for all the residents in a neighborhood, and I can only send you to them for an answer about their action.”