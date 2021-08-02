USWNT Falls to Canada, Ending Frustrating Olympic Trip

KASHIMA, Japan – The referee’s whistle had barely finished when the Canadian players sprinted towards midfield and unleashed an explosion of exhilaration that echoed through an otherwise silent stadium.

They formed a tight circle, bouncing, laughing, screaming. The minutes passed. The cheers continued. The players had a lot to celebrate, years of pent-up emotions to unleash.

On a scorching Monday night at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Canada claimed an unexpected, but not entirely improbable, 1-0 victory over the United States in the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament, scoring a late second-half penalty. to secure a place in the gold medal. medal game Friday night in Tokyo.