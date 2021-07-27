USWNT Gets 0-0 Draw Against Australia

“We didn’t want to be branded,” Andonovski said in a neutral tone. “It was one of the plans.”

Chances were: Morgan failed to convert an end-to-end breakaway in the eighth minute, and Australia’s Mary Fowler – a kick-off substitute for an injured Caitlin Foord – hit the crossbar with a head 10 minutes later.

Morgan even put the ball into the net with a header in the 31st minute, but it was ruled offside – America’s fifth ruled offside in two games – after a lengthy video review.

As the odds dried up in the second half, a sense of resignation replaced any glimmer of drama.

“Eventually I felt like the two teams were sort of sitting down,” Morgan said, “and it turned into a professional game and moved on.”

For a team from the United States that were humiliated in an opening loss to Sweden, then came together and a little confidence with six goals (and four offside that didn’t count) in of a victory over New Zealand on Saturday, a tie – however frustrating – against a physical and potentially dangerous Australian team, it was like a job well done.

In the end, Andonovsky turned around and congratulated his assistants as if he had won. The players did not celebrate. There will be, they hope, other nights for this. For their coach, that would be great. Tuesday it was just a matter of getting a result and moving on.

“Coming into this game, we came up with the idea that the first objective was to win the game, and the second objective was to achieve a good professional performance,” said Andonovski. “Obviously we didn’t do the first one, but we did the second, which was very important because it ultimately put us in the same place. “