USWNT legend Carli Lloyd admits she ‘hated’ culture change on team in recent years



Carly Lloyd retired from professional football in November after a great career where she won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup titles for the US national team.

When Lloyd competed for the major U.S. team since 2005, he admitted in a recent interview with his former teammate Hope Solo on his podcast “Hope Solo Speaks” that he was not interested in changing the culture within the team in his last few years.

“Even within our squad, the culture has changed. The game has been really tough and challenging over the last few years,” Lloyd said. “Honestly, I hated it. It wasn’t fun to go in. It was just for the love of the game, really, for me. I wanted to win and help the team, but the culture within the team was the worst I saw. So , I hope the future is bright and some things will change. “

Lloyd did not specify what he hated. The snippet of the interview was released on Tuesday and the whole episode was dropped on Wednesday.

Solo, whose contract with the U.S. national team was canceled after the 2016 Olympics, is sympathetic to Lloyd’s sentiments. Solo said he wanted to stay in the camp to train and win games while with the team but hated the social and political side of it.

“It’s tough. I just wanted to be a professional athlete. I wanted to be a cutthroat and I wanted to win. But you still have to play the political and social game sometimes. It’s hard for an introvert like me. It was really hard,” he said.

Recently, Solo criticized the U.S. women’s national team for resolving a discriminatory dispute with U.S. Soccer. The US has agreed to pay স 24 million for women’s soccer. The $ 22 million will be split between the players and US Soccer has agreed to set up a fund with the remaining $ 2 million to give the players the benefit of a charitable endeavor to advance their post-football careers and sports for women.

In an Instagram post, Solo said Megan Rapino and Alex Morgan were most in agreement with US soccer and “continue to accept conditions that are not close to what we started doing.”

The players agreed to about one-third of what they wanted for the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.