USWNT vs. Canada Live: Game Analysis and Updates
report from Kashima, Japan
1 ′ Both teams take the knee before kick-off in Kashima. Here we go.
These teams last met in February at the SheBelieves Cup, and the United States dominated the game before winning on a Rose Lavelle goal. But Canada may have been pushed a bit that night because it didn’t have its two best defenders, Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan. This is the case today, and it will be much more difficult because of it.
Canada, unlike the United States, did not lose a game at the Olympic tournament. But he also didn’t exactly tear up the backing.
Canada finished second in its first round group, tying Great Britain (1-1) and Japan (1-1) and beating China (2-1). He went on to play a scoreless draw against Brazil in the quarter-finals before winning a shootout, 4-3.
The United States had a more difficult course in what was, in hindsight, a more difficult group: they lost to Sweden (3-0), beat New Zealand (6-1) and then played. a scoreless draw against Australia to finish second in the group. This set up Friday’s World Cup final rematch against the Netherlands, which the Americans won on penalties with immense debt to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
Canada has only scored four goals in four games. The United States has eight, one less than it recalled for offside.
It’s 80 degrees Fahrenheit and it’s hot here at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, another beautiful place, another sea of empty seats.
Reminder that the United States is about two feet tall, generally, to be one of the most outstanding teams in the Olympic tournament.
Canadian forward Janine Beckie and US defender Abby Dahlkemper could clash a bit on Monday, but that’s nothing new.
Beckie and Dahlkemper play for English club Manchester City, which until recently also employed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle. That was until Lavelle joined OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League, where her teammates now include Megan Rapinoe and Canada’s Quinn.
But there is more. Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan and Adrianna Franch, all of the United States, are teammates on the Portland Thorns with Canada captain Christine Sinclair. Canada’s Kailen Sheridan plays with Carli Lloyd in New Jersey, and Erin McLeod is a teammate with Alex Morgan in Orlando. Kadeisha Buchanan is a star of the Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. But Catarina Macario too.
And so on.
There are so many connections between players on the U.S. and Canadian teams, in fact, that it would take a while to find a single player on one side who hasn’t played – in college, in a club, in a club. town – with someone on the other side today.
Even their club teams are torn apart.
Kristie and Jane meeting Nichelle, Chappy and Sophie in the semi-finals?
… We hope everyone has fun
– Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) July 30, 2021
This means that there will be a lot of friendships on the pitch today, but also a lot of internal knowledge. Favorite trends and moves, but also triggers.
International football regularly puts pressure on such relations, and never more so than today. So expect handshakes before and after, and hard tackles in between.
No one wants to go home to the NWSL and hear about a loss for the rest of the year.
Canada sends the same starting XI who faced Brazil in the quarter-finals. Bev Priestman channels Norman Dale here: “My team is on the pitch.”
The United States made three changes to the roster they sent to take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals: Alex Morgan replaces Carli Lloyd up front, Rose Lavelle replaces Sam Mewis in midfield and Tierna Davidson s ‘teamed up with Becky Sauerbrunn in central defense, with Abby Dahlkemper ceding.
At first glance, the changes seem to be part of the rotation the team used throughout the tournament. But the insertion of Lavelle, a much more attacking player, for Mewis, and the restoration of Morgan in partnership with Tobin Heath and Lynn Williams, suggest that a forward-looking approach is ahead.
Davidson was also excellent in his appearances, and barely a step below Dahlkemper, who had a handful of shady moments.
It looks like a team looking to score goals and play on the front foot. This is what the players prefer, and what the fans prefer. Today, it seems, this is also what coach Vlatko Andonovski prefers.
Canada has faced the United States more times than any other opponent – Monday’s Olympic semi-final will be the 62nd meeting between the teams – and to say the rivalry was one-sided is an understatement.
The United States has 51 wins in the series. Canada has only three wins. But ask all the fans in Canada and they’ll tell you the number should be four.
The match in question is the meeting of the teams in the 2012 Olympic semi-finals in London, a 4-3 American victory which, from the United States’ perspective, remains to this day an emblematic moment of courage and perseverance. . The Canadiens describe this game – a game they have played three times – with a different vocabulary. “Stolen” is the most common term. Others are not printable here.
“It feels like it was taken from us,” Canadian captain Christine Sinclair said after the game. “We feel cheated.”
Sinclair, Canada’s tallest player, will have felt more aggrieved than most. She scored three times that day in Manchester, England, only to see the Americans respond each time and then come away with a last minute winner from Alex Morgan.
The Canadians have been seething ever since, driven by questionable refereeing that led to the tying goal, and lingering second-class status in the rivalry that, from a Canadian perspective, should have ended that day.
The Americans won gold in London and Canada won bronze, a feat it repeated in Rio. Now he still has a chance to rewrite that day in 2012. He has already closed the gap: more than half of the games since 2011 have been draws or American wins of a goal.
“In 2012, we were kind of on a hope and a prayer,” Canadian Desiree Scott said on Sunday. “We were hoping we could get to this game, but now we really believe in ourselves and what we can do on a football pitch, and we believe we can get to this gold medal game.”
The United States won’t need to remember that day in 2012. Five Americans – Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Kelley O’Hara, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe – played there, and every member of the team knows the danger that Sinclair, a National Women’s Soccer League game, brings to every game.
“This will probably be our toughest game – we know it and we are preparing for it that way,” US coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Sunday. “It’s a semi-final, it’s four of the best teams in the world.
The International Olympic Committee has expanded the rosters for the Games, allowing each team to bring four substitutes to Tokyo. The decision had its roots in the pandemic and created a bit of leeway in the event of a coronavirus outbreak in one of the teams.
But when it made the switch, the IOC also set the criteria for who could qualify as an Olympian and would be eligible for a medal if their team won one. This right would only be granted to players who were on an active roster for any match.
The United States were keen to reward their substitutes in the group stage. Catarina Macario, Jane Campbell and Casey Krueger broke the bar when they were in the 18-man squad against New Zealand, and Lynn Williams did the same against Australia. (Williams, with a goal and an assist against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, has since proved even more valuable.)
Sweden, Canada and Brazil (who were eliminated in the quarterfinals) also made sure to use all of their players. Now they just have to make sure they have a medal to collect.
