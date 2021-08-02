USWNT vs. Canada Live: Game Analysis and Updates

Canada has faced the United States more times than any other opponent – Monday’s Olympic semi-final will be the 62nd meeting between the teams – and to say the rivalry was one-sided is an understatement.

The United States has 51 wins in the series. Canada has only three wins. But ask all the fans in Canada and they’ll tell you the number should be four.

The match in question is the meeting of the teams in the 2012 Olympic semi-finals in London, a 4-3 American victory which, from the United States’ perspective, remains to this day an emblematic moment of courage and perseverance. . The Canadiens describe this game – a game they have played three times – with a different vocabulary. “Stolen” is the most common term. Others are not printable here.

“It feels like it was taken from us,” Canadian captain Christine Sinclair said after the game. “We feel cheated.”

Sinclair, Canada’s tallest player, will have felt more aggrieved than most. She scored three times that day in Manchester, England, only to see the Americans respond each time and then come away with a last minute winner from Alex Morgan.

The Canadians have been seething ever since, driven by questionable refereeing that led to the tying goal, and lingering second-class status in the rivalry that, from a Canadian perspective, should have ended that day.

The Americans won gold in London and Canada won bronze, a feat it repeated in Rio. Now he still has a chance to rewrite that day in 2012. He has already closed the gap: more than half of the games since 2011 have been draws or American wins of a goal.

“In 2012, we were kind of on a hope and a prayer,” Canadian Desiree Scott said on Sunday. “We were hoping we could get to this game, but now we really believe in ourselves and what we can do on a football pitch, and we believe we can get to this gold medal game.”

The United States won’t need to remember that day in 2012. Five Americans – Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Kelley O’Hara, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe – played there, and every member of the team knows the danger that Sinclair, a National Women’s Soccer League game, brings to every game.

“This will probably be our toughest game – we know it and we are preparing for it that way,” US coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Sunday. “It’s a semi-final, it’s four of the best teams in the world.