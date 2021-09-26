Usyk’s Victory Is a Plot Twist for Boxing’s Heavyweight Division

In mid-May, Fury and Hearn each announced a deal for a midsummer match between Joshua and Fury, with the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts at stake. A few days later, a judge ruled that Fury had to fight Wilder instead, who had filed an injunction to invoke the rematch clause in his previous fight with Fury. Although Fury and Wilder plan to meet again, the WBO orders Joshua to face Usyak or risk being stripped of that title.

“Maybe we should have twisted him, and put the belt in the bin,” Hearn said at the news conference, indicating that a fighter of Joshua’s profile could clear a headline without losing visibility. “But it’s not about AJ.”

The upside for fighting fans is a series of high-stakes, competitive heavyweight fights between name-brand fighters whose profile doesn’t depend on the title belt. Joshua isn’t famous because he has a WBO belt; The WBO belt gets attention as Joshua holds it.

“Will you still watch it without the title belt?” Joshua asked a reporter rhetorically at the Postfight news conference.

The oddsmakers favored Joshua, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 240 pounds, to retain his title over the older, younger Usyk. But Usik used better footwork and hand speed to call Joshua early. Joshua took the lead in the middle round, landing his jab at the end, with some heavy body blows.

By the ninth round, the loss was clearly visible on the face of every fighter. Joshua sported a swollen right eye, and Usik had red spots under each eye and, finally, a cut in his right eyebrow. But Usyak increased his output in the final quarter of the fight, and he won the last four rounds on every judge’s card.

Joshua called the fight “a great experience”.

It’s a charitable way of saying that Usick took Joshua to school. According to CompuBox, Usyk hit 148 out of 529 punches, compared to 123 out of 641 for Joshua. Usyk also landed 44 percent of his power punch (96 out of 220), while Joshua landed just 33 percent (71 out of 214).