ut Turaj Gaikwad Shatak Saha Saha: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ki Shatak Ka Six Ka Video: Ruturaj Gaikwad Shatak Video

Highlights Ut Turaj Gaikwad completed his century off the last ball of Chennai Super Kings’ innings.

In the left break, Gaikwad said he knew sixes when he hit the bat

With the help of Gaikwad’s century, Chennai gave Rajasthan a difficult target of 190 runs

Yashaswi Jaiswal and Shivam Dubey helped Rajasthan reach the target

Chennai Super Kings opener Ut Turaj Gaikwad has been very impressed with his performance. He is the highest run scorer in the IPL this season. Gaikwad led his team to a strong score of 189 with a brilliant century against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. However, the brilliant batting of Yashaswi Jaiswal and Shivam Dubey gave Rajasthan the victory. But Gaikwad was declared the man of the match for his game. Gaikwad completed his century off the last ball of Chennai’s innings. He said as soon as the ball hit the bat, he realized he was going for six runs.

This was the first century of a rising star in the IPL. During the break in the middle of the innings, Gaikwad said, ‘I was timing the ball well. The boundary is short on the leg side so I knew she was going for six runs. Gaikwad looked very happy after scoring a century in a conversation with Star Sports. Gaikwad was batting at 95 when the last over started. He was on the other end.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting very well. He had scored 14 off the first three balls. Mustafizur Rahman’s one over was also one ball wide in the meantime. Jadeja took a single off the fourth ball of the over. Gaikwad then needed just two balls to complete his century. However, he said he was not too worried about the century.

Gaikwad said he was not thinking much about the century. He said, ‘In the end, it matters how many runs your team has scored. When Jadeja was scoring the other end, he didn’t think he had a chance to complete the century. Gaikwad could not score on the fifth ball. But he sent the last ball of the innings to the midwicket boundary.

Regarding his batting strategy, he said, “Initially the ball was not coming well on the wicket. We were initially thinking of a target of 160. Then I thought about 170K, then I thought why not make 180 and finally we reached 190.

Gaikwad started cautiously but once his eyes met, he batted hard and scored 71 off the last 30 balls.

He said, ‘I think initially the ball was stuck on the wicket. His fast bowlers were also bowling well. My plan was to bat 13-14 overs so that I could take advantage of it later. Gaikwad hit a very long six. Asked the secret, the 24-year-old said he was just trying to give the ball time. He was not thinking of hitting sixes so long.