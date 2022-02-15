World

Utah college student arrested in girlfriend’s murder in motel, claims they had suicide pact, police say

An international student at the University of Utah in China has been arrested on suspicion of injecting drugs into his girlfriend’s death, which he claims were part of their suicide pact, authorities said.

Hawtu Wang, 26, was found in the Salt Lake City Quality Inn just before 6 a.m. Friday when police responded to a call for a welfare check, the Salt Lake Police Department said. A 19-year-old woman, later identified as Jifan Dong, an international student from China, was found dead.

Officers were told that Wang had sent an email in which he had injected his girlfriend with “heroin to relieve pain” and that they would both die when they were found, police said.

University President Taylor R. The victim, Jifan Dong, is a 19-year-old first-year graduate student from Henan, Henan, China, Randall said in a statement.

Citing police, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported that Wang claimed during a police interview that he and Dong had a “romantic relationship” and wanted to commit suicide together.

Wang was arrested and charged with murder. He was held in the Salt Lake County Jail.

Dong Anyang, Henan, was a first-year undergraduate student in China. Randall said in a statement. Randall said Dong University was part of the Utah Global Program, which helps immerse first-year international students in the university’s academic and cultural life.

Dong’s family was traveling to Salt Lake City and would speak with university officials to discuss the most appropriate way to remember and honor Jifan, Randall said.

