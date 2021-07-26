Utah Farm Draws a Rare Breed: The American Shepherd

“Nobody wants this type of work,” Mr. Stubbs said of ranching and farm work. And most U.S.-born workers haven’t wanted it for a long time – at least at the wages most farmers say they can afford. That’s why more than 200,000 temporary foreign farm workers, mostly from Mexico, were allowed to enter the United States last year to pick cherries, tomatoes and tobacco or to tend livestock. The number of visas issued has more than tripled since 2011, and it increased in 2020 despite the pandemic, after food and agriculture workers were called essential labor.

Mr Stubbs, 54, started using the farm visa program, known as the H-2A, eight years ago. Through an agency, he hired a Peruvian, Ronal Leon Parejas, who is still with him.

Prior to that, other than family members or the occasional high school student who stepped in for a few weeks, the only people in recent years willing to herd sheep were Native Americans or undocumented immigrants, Mr Stubbs said. This year, the Navajo Shepherd who worked for him needed knee surgery. At 68, he probably wouldn’t come back.

“You take out a small herd, but you can’t get labor,” said Mr. Stubbs, who raises his herd for both wool and meat. ” It hurts. “

Mr. Stubbs, who was 5 or 6 years old when his grandfather taught him how to move a herd from a meadow to a stream in the Federal Forest where his family has grazing rights since the 1800s, knows it is is hard and lonely work. His first month of breeding alone was after the eighth year. “I thought I was going to die,” he said, even though his mother drove to their farm nearly 20 miles away every day to watch him. “I lost 30 pounds in 30 days.”