Utah garbage man secretly filmed teaching woman a ‘lesson’ about American flag



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A garbage man in Utah pulled out an American flag from the trash last week and was pictured folding it nicely when he thought no one was looking.

Don “Manch” Gardner, a Marine Corps veteran, was secretly taped in honor of the flag by Brooke Cowley Huntington, a Utah resident, according to Fox 13.

“I was a complete fool! I was cleaning our porch when the kids were hunting Easter eggs. I dropped our flags and poles because it was broken and torn,” Cowley wrote on Facebook. “Then I saw our ‘Garbage Man’ stop taking time to get off the truck, unfurl the flag and fold!”

Cowley said Gardner’s move embarrassed him that he had neglected to retire the flag properly, especially since he married an elderly man.

Long Island Teenager Fox Makes Wooden American Flag for Nation Patriot Award: ‘Symbol of Unity’

“I am extremely grateful for what he has done at the moment and for his unconditional love for our country and our flag! Thank you, sir, for teaching me a lesson I will never forget,” he wrote of Gardner.

Gardner, who spends eight to 12 hours a day collecting garbage cans across Emery and Carbon County in Utah, told a local outlet that he has saved at least a dozen flags from landfills in the last 11 years. He said he was angry to see the flag thrown.

“Sometimes it’s a mistake. Most of the time, it’s intentional. I have a problem with it, so I take it out with care,” he said.

Get the Gadget Clock app here

“I swore once to protect this country and our flag, and I still do,” Gardner said. “A lot of people have died fighting to protect that flag and to fight under that flag. A lot of blood has been shed so that we have the freedom we have today.”

Gardner further explained that there is a proper way to dispose of the American flag. “Anyone in Emery County who knows me, if you don’t know what to do with it, take it to me,” he said. “I will make sure it is taken care of properly.”