Utah human rights advocate arrested for allegedly faking cancer, raising money for medical expenses



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

The Utah woman, who raised awareness about human trafficking, was arrested Wednesday for making false claims and collecting thousands of dollars for her medical expenses, according to the report.

Coco Barthman, 28, faces charges of communication fraud.

A possible reason obtained by FOX 13 in Salt Lake City is that the affidavit states that South Jordan began an investigation when someone informed them that Berthaman was raising money on a GoFundMe page to help fight his fight against mantle cell lymphoma.

When contacted by investigators, Barthman said he had documents to prove his cancer diagnosis but was “never followed up” according to the affidavit.

FOX 13 reported that the medical institute where Berthaman had been treated for cancer told investigators that he was not actually a patient with them.

Murder in New Mexico: Police blame judiciary, weak leadership

Investigators have contacted Berthaman alleging that his story has changed but have yet to produce any documentation.

Bartman is a prisoner in Salt Lake City Jail. It was not immediately clear if he was holding an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He is not facing any formal charges.

Barthmann is originally from Germany and claims to be a victim of human trafficking The Maloof Foundation, which hosted Barthmann’s panel, said it had not worked with him for almost a year.

The organization said in a statement that “the Maluf Foundation has procedures in place to help ensure that the advocacy and content we provide is accurate and responsible.” “If a person’s credibility or allegations of their sexual trafficking are called into question, we immediately investigate and work to take deliberate and thoughtful action to address the situation.”