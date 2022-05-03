Utah man allegedly high on meth driving 100 mph crashes, kills two 3-year-old boys, sheriff says



On Monday evening, a man in Utah who was speeding over Meth and driving at 100 miles per hour ran into a stop sign and crashed into a horse stable where two 3-year-old boys were playing, killing them both, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said. Said.

Kent Cody Barlow, 25, was seriously injured in the wreckage and was airlifted to a hospital in Provo, but was released after receiving medical treatment. He is currently facing two counts of automobile murder with criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance, DUI with serious bodily harm, speed of 100 miles per hour and other charges.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Barlow “driving recklessly” at 100 miles per hour and at Eagle Mountain, about 40 miles south of downtown Salt Lake City, at about 7:20 p.m.

“The car went right off the paved road, a vinyl rail fence broke, a five-rail steel pole fence broke, another part of the same steel pole fence broke, then a fence crashed through the coral of the panel, then a big push. The block anchors to the ground, launches into the air, and then stops upside down, in a lean-style set of horse stables, “said the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, two 3-year-old boys were playing with toys in the animal’s coral when they were hit by Barlow’s car and threw more than 75 feet. They were both killed on the spot.

The three passengers in the car were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Barlow, who was on parole at the time of the crash, tested positive for methamphetamine on an initial drug screen.

In 2019, according to KTVX, Barlow was arrested on charges of stealing a police car with two guns inside and chasing police.

“At the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of these two sweet boys. Their loss is a senseless tragedy and we can only imagine the depth of the grief their families carried.”