Utah man arrested in Amazon truck theft after he was recorded on camera, police say



He was a “major” suspect.

A Utah man has been tracked and arrested in connection with the theft of an Amazon delivery truck and multiple packages last month after being recorded on a camera inside a car, authorities said Wednesday.

Nashville police find blue and yellow dinosaurs on camera

Police said the incident happened on January 8 in the town of Sandy, just outside Salt Lake City, FOX13 Salt Lake City.

The suspect stole an Amazon delivery truck and drove it a short distance before realizing it was being recorded on a camera pointing to him inside the car, police said.

He then jumped out of the car and fled.

Authorities said some packages were lost from the truck after the incident, according to the station. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

A few weeks after the man posted the picture and followed the tips, police announced the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity due to an ongoing investigation.