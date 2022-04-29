Utah man turns himself in after breaking into church and stealing from tithe box: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man and two suspects from Utah entered a church a few days before surrendering to authorities and allegedly stole a check from a tithe box.

David Moroni Rayner, 18, along with two accomplices, committed the April 13 crime and surrendered to police on Saturday, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported. He is facing multiple charges including theft, robbery and criminal misconduct.

According to Rocky Ridge authorities, Renner and the suspects entered the church anonymously and made multiple attempts to open the metal tithe boxes, saving financial contributions for the church from parishioners. Without any luck, they left, the news report said.

Rainer allegedly returned to his mother’s home shortly after trying to open the boxes and retrieve some equipment to break.

Utah Garbage Man secretly photographed saving the American flag from the trash

At one point during the alleged theft, Renner picked up a fire extinguisher and tried to open the boxes. That didn’t work. They then came out of the church and were able to open a box outside, three news reports said.

Rainer told investigators that “there were only five or six envelopes in the box,” according to the affidavit, a possible reason obtained by the news outlet. In total, only three checks ranging from $ 300 to $ 900 were found.

A church representative told authorities they had recently installed 30 surveillance cameras around the area, prompting investigators to review the footage. On Saturday, Rainer’s mother phoned the Joao County Sheriff’s Office to inform deputies that her son wanted to turn himself in.

He alleges he committed the crime to help his brother pay for the necessary treatment.