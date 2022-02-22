Utah police officers shot at by 4-year-old child on orders of father: Reports



A 4-year-old boy was instructed by his father to shoot at Utah police officers on Monday while they were making an arrest, injuring one outside a McDonald’s.

At about 1:30 a.m., a man drove through a fast-food restaurant in a suburb of Midwall, 12 miles south of Salt Lake City, and fired a gun after his order went wrong, Fox 13 Saltlake City said, according to the Unified Police Department.

Restaurant staff told the man they would fix the order before he took out the weapon. Then they called the police.

Officers came and tried to talk to the driver. They pulled him out of the car and said he was not uncooperative, the news outlet said.

UPD Sheriff Rosie Rivera told reporters that while he was being held, an officer saw a gun being fired from the back seat of a car.

A 4-year-old man fired the weapon while sitting next to a 3-year-old sibling, authorities said.

“The crackdown on police officers needs to stop,” he said. We’re here to protect and serve, and it’s getting out of hand, “Rivera said. I haven’t seen anything like it in my 28 years. “

Investigators believe the suspect told the child to shoot at police. An officer turned his shotgun on himself when apprehended by a police officer on the porch of the house where the shootings took place.

“This is a sad day for law enforcement and our community,” the department said in a statement. “Adults think it’s okay to encourage a four-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at the police, which is how the campaign against the police got out of hand.”