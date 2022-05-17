Utah teen dies after sand tunnel collapses, buries him at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park



A 13-year-old Utah boy died over the weekend in Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park after a tunnel that was believed to have been dug subsequent to a sand tiller collapsed with him inside, officers mentioned Monday.

Santa Clara Ian Spendlov was along with his household in Canberra Park when the incident occurred outdoors the campground space simply after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Utah Division of State Park mentioned.

A member of the family witnessed the tunnel collapse in Spendlove and rushed to get assist from close by guests and park employees, who instantly started digging to free the trapped teenager, the company mentioned.

Ken County Sheriff’s Workplace deputies and State Park legislation enforcement rangers rushed to the scene with shovels for assist.

Spendlove was rescued about 23 minutes after the autumn, which officers estimated was 6-and-a-half toes of sand.

The primary respondents carried out CPR and, after confirming that Spendlove had a pulse, airlifted him to St George’s Regional Hospital. He was later transferred to Salt Lake Metropolis Major Kids’s Hospital.

On Sunday, Spendlav didn’t regain mind operate and was pronounced lifeless, officers mentioned.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends its condolences to the family and friends of Ian Spendlov affected by this tragedy,” the company mentioned.

Park Rangers consider a 13-year-old man was digging a tunnel subsequent to a sand tiller when it collapsed.

The incident is beneath investigation.