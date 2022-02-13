World

Utah woman’s throat slit by homeless man who she let into her home to take a shower: police

10 seconds ago
According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the Utah woman’s throat was cut after a homeless man let her take a bath at his home.

Police were called to the apartment around 5pm on Sunday after receiving reports of “a woman bleeding profusely”.

Salt Lake City police were called to the apartment last Sunday to report “a woman bleeding profusely”.
(Google Maps)

The victim, whose identity was not released by police, was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery and was later upgraded to a serious but stable condition.

He told police he kept the suspect inside his residence so he could take a bath and described him as homeless.

A Utah college student told her parents that she was in danger with an unusual morning lesson

The suspect, 30-year-old Eric Jones, was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 11, two miles from where he cut the woman’s throat. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Michelle Mechling said it was not clear if the victim knew the suspect.

“It goes with that – find out who you let into your home and don’t let strangers into your home,” Mechling told FOX 13 Utah.

