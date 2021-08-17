Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Samajwadi Party Janadesh Yatra Learn the roadmap from Pilibhit: 28 days, 23 districts … SP’s ‘Janadesh Yatra’ for Mission-2022, this is the roadmap

Highlights The SP is busy preparing for the 2022 Assembly elections in UP

From Pilibhit, the party’s mandate will travel through 23 districts today

Public relations in Terai, Central UP, Awadh and Purvanchal districts

The crowd left before the end of the Yatra on 28 September

Lucknow

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year are like a litmus test for the Samajwadi Party. The party’s supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also has a litmus test in this election. In such a situation, SP has given impetus to the public relations campaign. The party first tried to measure the pulse of the masses through the Jankrosh Yatra. Now Inderjit Saroj, the party’s national general secretary in Pilibhit district, is going to blow the trumpet of Jandesh Yatra. This is considered important in view of the preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Emphasis on Terai, Awadh and Purvanchal districts

With the help of new campaigns, the SP is ready to strengthen its electoral chances. Janadesh Yatra is the link in that series. Former cabinet minister Inderjit Saroj will visit 23 districts in Uttar Pradesh in September. During the yatra, the party’s campaign will be launched in the Terai areas of the state, apart from some districts in Awadh, Central UP and Purvanchal.

Communicating with the public on these issues

During the visit, issues including the BJP’s policies, constitutional rights of Dalits and backward classes, unemployment, farmer suicides and atrocities against women in the state will be raised. Party officials will go among the common people and establish communication with the people. With this, in the Assembly elections to be held in 2022, the SP will call for a vote and the formation of a government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

The 28-day journey ends at Sultanpur

After starting in Pilibhit on September 1, the SP’s mandate yatra will reach Shahjahanpur on September 2. After this, the yatra will reach Bahraich-Shravasti on September 4, Balrampur-Gonda on September 5, Sonbhadra on September 8, Mirzapur on September 9, Bhadohi on September 10, Prayagraj on September 11, Fatehpur on September 12 and Pratapgarh on September 13. . Jaunpur on 15th September, Varanasi on 16th September, Ghazipur on 17th September, Chandauli on 18th September, Lakhimpur Kheri on 21st September, Sitapur on 22nd September, Hardoi on 23rd September, Unnao on 24th September, Rae Bareli on 26th September, Amethi on 2nd September.

Janwadi Jankranti Yatra from 2nd September

In addition, from September 2, the SP will launch a democratic Jankranti Yatra with the slogan ‘Save BJP’. A meeting was held at the party office in Kaisarbagh on Tuesday in the presence of city president Sushil Dixit to make the yatra a success. In this, the mayor discussed about the preparations for the reception by making strategies to make the yatra a success.

