Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 Nitish government minister mukesh sahni told BJP is fraudster and announced to field 165 candidates

In the joint rally of both the parties organized on Friday, the Nishad community was hoping that Amit Shah would accept the demand for inclusion of the Nishad community in the Scheduled Castes. but that did not happen.

On Friday, the BJP organized a joint rally with the Nishad Party in Lucknow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended it. While the BJP is dreaming of winning the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with the help of the vote bank of the Nishad community, Mukesh Sahni, a minister in the NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar in Bihar, called the BJP a traitor. Mukesh Sahni, rebelling against his alliance partner BJP, has announced to field 165 candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Mukesh Sahni, a minister in the Bihar government and the head of Vikas Insaan Party (VIP), said that the BJP betrayed the Nishads by calling them to Lucknow in the name of reservation. But in the rally no one said anything on the issue of reservation. Not even ‘A’ of reservation was spoken from anyone’s mouth. So Nishad Samaj will not forgive BJP. Along with this, he also attacked BJP’s ally Nishad Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Mukesh Sahni said that the rally held in Lucknow has proved that Nishad Party is the party of Sanjay Nishad and his family. At the same time, he said that the President of Nishad Party, Sanjay Nishad is duping the people of the society and takes their votes by cheating. During this, Mukesh Sahni also announced to field his candidates on 165 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. At the same time, he said that from December 25, the party’s campaign tour will be started in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his address at the rally organized in Lucknow on Friday, tried to make a lot of efforts to the Nishad community. Amit Shah said that the crowd of Nishad community gathered in the rally tells that BJP and NDA will form the government by winning 300 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. At the same time, he said that after winning the next assembly elections and forming the government again, the rest of the agenda of the Nishad community will be fulfilled.

The Nishad community in Uttar Pradesh has been demanding for a long time to be included in the Scheduled Castes. In the joint rally of both the parties organized on Friday, the Nishad community was hoping that Amit Shah would accept the demand for inclusion of the Nishad community in the Scheduled Castes. but that did not happen. However, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad also expressed displeasure over this and said in a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath that if BJP wants the votes of Nishad Samaj, then they will have to take care of the people of this society.