Uttar Pradesh assembly elections Swati Singh minister in Yogi government and her husband Dayashankar both seeking tickets from Lucknow Sarojini Nagar seat

Dayashankar was in information in 2016, when he allegedly made derogatory remarks towards Mayawati. As BSP leaders protested and Mayawati raised the problem in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP suspended Dayashankar and was quickly arrested from Mau.

There’s a minister and sitting MLA and a husband who’s hoping to get a possibility. Both the lads jumped in the sector. Within the politics of UP, this home struggle is quickly attracting the eye of the individuals.

Swati Singh is the Minister of State (Impartial Cost) for Ladies’s Welfare in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Her husband Dayashankar Singh is the state vice-president of the BJP. Swati Singh is the sitting MLA from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district. Now both the persons are in the race for occasion ticket to contest the upcoming elections from this seat. Polling is to be held right here in the fourth part on February 23.

Swati Singh’s husband Daya Shankar Singh

Nevertheless, Swati Singh lodged a protest at Hazratganj police station towards BSP chief Mayawati and her then occasion colleagues Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Ram Achal Rajbhar (both have been expelled from BSP), in which she protested towards Dayashankar’s remarks at a protest in Lucknow. had protested. In his criticism, he alleged that BSP leaders had made derogatory remarks towards him, the couple’s daughter and Dayashankar’s sister.

After Dayashankar got here out on bail, he challenged Mayawati to contest the 2017 assembly elections towards his spouse Swati. After Swati was declared the BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar for the election that yr, the couple had collectively toured a number of districts, the place they noticed BSP leaders allegedly elevating “obscene” slogans towards the ladies of their household. The problem of calling the remark an insult to Kshatriyas was raised.

Days after the BJP’s thumping victory in the 2017 elections, the BJP revoked Dayashankar’s suspension and inducted Swati into the Yogi cupboard. As a minister, Swati Singh had landed in controversy when an audio recording purportedly threatening a police officer to file an FIR towards an actual property large went public. Then CM Yogi Adityanath had summoned him.

Dayashankar’s first indication of ticket aspirations turned public when, earlier this month, he despatched congratulatory messages to individuals on Makar Sankranti along with his identify and designation, “Vidhan Sabha-170 Sarojini Nagar”.