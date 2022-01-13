Uttar Pradesh elections: Congress released the first list of 125 candidates, tickets to 50 women, Unnao gangrape victim’s mother included

Uttar Pradesh elections: Congress released the first list of 125 candidates, tickets to 50 girls, Unnao gangrape victim’s mother included

The Congress celebration on Thursday released its first list for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. Get together’s nationwide normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi stated that there’s a list of 125 candidates, out of which 50 are girls. We now have tried that there ought to be candidates who’re struggling and initiating new politics in the total state.

The Congress chief stated in a digital press convention, “The list consists of 40% girls and 40% youth. Amongst the girls there are some journalists, an actress, some struggling girls, girls who’ve seen rather a lot of atrocities of their lives and fought towards it, some are social employees. These embody the names of celebration Legislature Get together chief Aradhana Mishra, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s spouse Louise Khurshid in addition to Pankhuri Pathak, Sadaf Jafar.

Priyanka Gandhi stated that the Unnao candidate on this list is the mother of the Unnao gang-rape sufferer. We now have given them an opportunity to proceed their battle. The ability by means of which his daughter was oppressed, her household was ruined, they need to get the similar energy.

Stated that “We now have additionally given ticket to Ramraj Gond, one of the victims of Sonbhadra bloodbath. Equally, the Asha sisters did rather a lot of work in Corona, however they have been overwhelmed up. We now have additionally given ticket to one of them, Poonam Pandey.

The Uttar Pradesh meeting elections can be held in seven phases. The first part of polling can be held on February 10 and the seventh and final part of polling can be held on March 7. The outcomes can be declared on March 10.

