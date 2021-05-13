Uttar Pradesh Government Postpones UPTET Till Further Orders Amid COVID Surge





Lucknow: Owing to the rising instances of Coronavirus within the state, the Uttar Pradesh authorities on Tuesday introduced the postponement of the UPTET examination. Earlier, it was introduced that UPTET 2021 notification will probably be launched on Might 11, and the examination will probably be held on July 25.

The appliance course of was to begin from Might 18 and conclude by June 1, in accordance with the schedule launched by UP Primary Training Division in March.

In 2019, over 16 lakh candidates had participated within the UP TET 2019 whereas in 2018 as many as 18 lakh had taken half within the examination. Of those many go to cyber cafes to fill varieties, thus, to make sure everybody has entry to the applying type, there's the demand of suspending the applying course of too.