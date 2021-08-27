Uttar Pradesh Jail: Older inmates in Uttar Pradesh Jail: How many old inmates are there in UP Jail?

According to government figures, there are 181 inmates in 71 prisons in UP, all of whom are over 80 years of age.

Most of the prisoners are in Fatehgarh, in addition, Divyang is also spending his time behind bars.

In old age, when a person wants to play with his grandchildren. In such a scenario, people who are in the last phase of their lives in Uttar Pradesh prisons are spending their lives behind bars. According to government figures, there are 181 inmates in 71 prisons in UP who are over 80 years of age. In addition, Divyang is also spending his time behind bars.

Just last month, at the legislature level, Pushparaj Jain Pumpi, a member of the Upper House (Legislative Council), asked in the House how many inmates in state jails are blind and disabled. In his written reply, the house was told on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that there are a total of 24 inmates in the state’s jails who are visually impaired and 185 disabled inmates.

The oldest prisoner in Fatehgarh Jail

In addition, in a question, the member asked how many prisoners are over 80 years old and what are their jail-wise details? While answering the question, the Chief Minister stated the number of 181 people. According to government figures, a maximum of 26 such prisoners are lodged in the central jail, Fatehgarh. If this includes the number of inmates in Fatehgarh District Jail, the total number is 29.

After that, maximum 21 inmates are lodged in Naini Agra Central Jail, 18 in Agra Central Jail, 9 in Mainpuri District Jail, 8 in Banda District Jail, 8 in Aligarh District Jail and 7-6 in Ghaziabad District Jail and Gautam Budh Nagar District Jail. . Hmmm. Lucknow District Jail and Nari Bandi Niketan have four inmates each who are over 80 years of age.

What is the solution to escape?

When the government was asked whether the release of prisoners would be considered? In reply, the government said that the provision for the release of convicted prisoners in prisons provides for the premature release of eligible prisoners under the Act and other sections, but the non-compliance with these rules for 14 years must be punished on behalf of convicted prisoners.

In addition, Article 161 of the Constitution provides for early release on the basis of mercy petitions filed by convicted prisoners or their families who have been sentenced to death in addition to the death penalty.

Prisoners are overcrowded

According to an order issued in July this year, the state’s prisons have arrangements for the early release of prisoners, subject to certain conditions. What is special is that this is the case when prisons in the state are already over capacity. According to a 2019 report by the National Crime Records Bureau, UP had the highest number of inmates at 21.2 per cent, with 1,01,297 inmates.