Uttar Pradesh lockdown: How to apply for travel e pass



With surging circumstances of Corona, a lockdown has been imposed in numerous elements of the nation. Uttar Pradesh authorities imposed a lockdown to curb the unfold of the virus. The lockdown has been prolonged until Could 10. Due to this fact, it’s necessary for people who find themselves travelling to have an e-pass.

The UP authorities has given a discover stating the important companies’ personnel which are allowed to transfer freely after acquiring an e-pass. The UP authorities has e-passes for each intra-district and inter-district travel.

You possibly can simply apply for an e-pass by visiting the official web site of the Uttar Pradesh authorities. The state authorities has issued a discover mentioning folks working in industries, engaged in medical provides, e-commerce operations, medical emergencies, in addition to print and digital media as important service personnel.

It’s simple to apply for a travel e pass by filling out an utility kind on-line.

How to apply for a travel e-pass throughout Uttar Pradesh lockdown

Step 1: Go to the official web site of the Uttar Pradesh authorities at rahat.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on on the ‘e pass’ possibility.

Step 3: You’ll now be directed to the ePass administration system web page.

Step 4: Click on on the ‘apply for ePass’ within the high proper nook of the window.

Step 5: Then, it can ask you for your cellular quantity.

Step 6: Enter your cellular quantity, then faucet ship an OTP to register.

Step 7: Now, you’ll get directed to the e-pass utility kind.

Step 8: Fill in your particulars like title, tackle, phone quantity, and so on.

Step 9: You require one of many government-issued ID (PAN/ Voter/ Aadhar Card/ Licence).

Step 10: Tick the checkbox and click on the submit button.

You’ll obtain an e-pass after finishing the method.

Learn: Travel recommendation for commuters in the course of the covid instances

Learn: All you want to know concerning the 14-day lockdown in Odisha

Learn: Indian Railways: Record of particular trains discontinuing from Could 7, Verify full listing right here