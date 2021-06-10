Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board Class 10, 12 Exam CANCELLED. Details Here





Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh authorities has cancelled the UP Madarsa Training Council Class 10 and sophistication 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, protecting in view the "extraordinary scenario arising as a result of Covid pandemic". College students from Lessons 1 to 9 and Class XI may even be promoted to the subsequent grade with out taking examinations.

The discharge stated, "In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising because of Covid, class 10 and sophistication 12 board examinations for the educational session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Training Council-recognized and state-aided madrasas have been cancelled. Additionally, a choice has been taken to advertise the scholars from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and sophistication 11 to the subsequent class."

Relating to the analysis course of, UP Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi stated that the promotion, in compliance with the provisions talked about within the orders issued and to be issued every now and then by the Primary Training Division and Secondary Training Division, can be ensured.

The Yogi Adityanath authorities had earlier cancelled the twelfth Intermediate Board examinations in view of the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh lifted lockdown restrictions from all districts whereas retaining the night time curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM, and a weekend curfew beginning each Friday night time to Monday morning, till additional orders.