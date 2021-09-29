Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow: Billions of rupees swindled in the name of getting company agency, 3 cyber thugs caught by police – Cyber ​​thugs swindled crores from people arrested in Lucknow

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a team from the Cyber ​​Cell of the Commissionerate of Police on Tuesday arrested three members of a multi-billion dollar scam in the name of getting agencies of different companies. The accused were arrested from Nalanda in Bihar during the investigation after an FIR was lodged in Lucknow. Two other members of the gang are absconding and are being sought.An FIR has been registered against the gang under serious sections, based on a complaint lodged by a victim of fraud at the Ashiana police station in Lucknow, the Cyber ​​Cell team said. The victim had alleged in Tahrir that the gang had fraudulently transferred Rs 3 lakh to his account under the guise of trading Lingo Liquid Oil. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Cyber ​​Cell team started investigating the case and started searching for the accused.

With this, all the information related to the gang was collected. Meanwhile, a team of Cyber ​​Cell on Tuesday arrested three accused, Sachchidanand, Shivendra and Vivekananda Nyam, residents of Bihar, and reached Nalanda in Bihar in search of the accused.

After the arrest, the accused revealed many secrets

ACP Cyber ​​Cell Vivek Ranjan said that after the arrest, the three accused revealed several big secrets related to the fraud committed so far. While interrogating the accused, it was found that the gang had defrauded Rs 1 crore 25 lakh from a youth living within the boundaries of Sadar police station in Jaunpur. At that time, the gang had set up a website like KIA company in a fake manner and targeted the victim.

He said the accused, who was a victim of fraud in Jaunpur, thanked the Lucknow Police Commissionerate after his arrest and expressed his desire to hand over the investigation to the cyber cell of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate. He also said that two other members of the gang (Kanhaiya Kumar and Suman Kumar) were absconding and their search was on.

Cheated as officers and employees

The accused, in an interrogation after his arrest, said his gang was talking to people about getting the company’s agency, claiming to be officers and employees of different companies. Then, in order to convince the deceived people, while designing a fake website, fake documents were created and sent to them through that website. The cyber cell team said that after some time, when people believed the accused, they used to transfer the money they wanted in the name of security to their fake accounts.

After the money was transferred, all electronic devices such as mobiles, SIMs, laptops, etc., and forged documents used in the fraud were destroyed. During the arrest, Rs 30 lakh cash and a car were seized from the accused.