Uttar Pradesh News: UP Election: Former IPS Amitabh Thakur announces – I will fight against Yogi Adityanath wherever I want – Former IPS Amitabh Thakur will fight against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Assembly elections 2022

Lucknow

Regarding the preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where all the big and small parties in the state are planning to enter the fray with new faces. Meanwhile, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is often in the headlines on Saturday, has also announced his entry into politics. Releasing a video on social media on Saturday, he has spoken about contesting the elections against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Chief Minister will fight against Yogi

Releasing the video from his Twitter account on Saturday, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur said that all the acts and policies of democracy, discrimination and repression were made during Yogi’s tenure as chief minister. Against all this, I have decided that wherever the CM Yogis will contest elections, I will fight against them.

‘I will make CM Yogi follow the code of conduct’

Earlier on Friday night, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur had tweeted that many colleagues were saying that you should fight against Yogiji. Not a bad idea. By the way, I also know that I will get very few votes because I do not have the qualities of a leader, but I definitely need to get yogis to follow the code of conduct in that election.

Will Yogi contest from Ayodhya?

Yogi Adityanath is currently a member of the Legislative Council. After becoming the Chief Minister, he did not contest the elections to become a member of the Legislative Assembly. Even in 2022, no final decision has been made about the yogis contesting the elections. It is being said that he can contest the Assembly elections from Ayodhya constituency. However, it has not been decided yet.

