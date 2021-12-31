Uttar Pradesh: Now raids at Pushparaj Jain in Kannauj, raids going on in another perfume trader too

In Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax Department has raided the premises of another perfume trader Pushpraj Jain alias Pumpi Jain. The Income Tax Department’s raid continues from 7 am. Apart from this, raids are also going on at another perfume trader.

According to the information received, the team of Income Tax Department is raiding about 50 places of SP MLC Pushpraj, who makes Samajwadi perfume. It is also being said that apart from Uttar Pradesh, raids are being conducted on the places of Pushpraj Jain in many states also. Apart from Pushpraj Jain, the team of Income Tax Department is also raiding the place of perfume businessman Mohammad Yakub.

The Samajwadi Party has been infuriated due to the raid on the SP MLC. The Samajwadi Party’s media cell tweeted and wrote that as soon as Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started guerilla action at SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP’s fear and anger is clear, the public is ready to teach a lesson to BJP!

Earlier, on December 23, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence and Income Tax raided the house of perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur. Piyush Jain’s house in Kannauj was also raided after getting huge property in Kanpur. A total of Rs 194 crore cash and 23 kg gold, 600 liters of sandalwood oil were found in the action that lasted for several days.

