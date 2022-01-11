Uttar Pradesh records highest registration on E Shram Portal, Know what are benefits given under this scheme – Registration on E-Shram Portal In case of this Diocese No. 1, know- what are the benefits to the workers in the scheme

Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of registration of workers in the unorganized sector on the nationwide database E-Shram Portal. From this state until Sunday (January 9, 2021), about seven and a half crore individuals have registered themselves. By the time the information was written from UP, together with SSK, CSC and self-registration, 7,48,42,343 registrations had been achieved.

In the high 5 states in phrases of registration on e-shram, UP is adopted by West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand respectively. Until Sunday, a complete of 2,40,63,390 registrations had been achieved from West Bengal, 2,04,31,009 registrations from Bihar, 1,29,02,544 registrations from Odisha and 73,11,993 from Jharkhand.

In this case, Chhattisgarh (58,77,869 registrations) is at the sixth place, Madhya Pradesh on the seventh (56,86,685 registrations), Assam (55,86,123 registrations) on the eighth, Tamil Nadu (54,90,687 registrations) on the ninth and Rajasthan at the tenth (complete 51,94,257 registrations).

The particular factor is that under the e-shram scheme, a registered employee can take benefit of this scheme in any state of India. Like the Aadhar card, the beneficiaries of the scheme have a card, which can be known as e-shram card. Under the scheme, workers get the profit of all social safety schemes. You may as well get insurance coverage protection of up to Rs 2 lakh. Not solely this, if the workers out of the blue die, then their dependents are offered monetary assist instantly.

Self-registration may also be achieved on e-shram. Aadhar card quantity, energetic cell quantity linked with Aadhaar and checking account particulars are required to do this work. Additionally the age of the applicant ought to be between 16 years to 59 years (10-01-1962 to 09-01-2006).

Other than this, already registered workers can replace their profile on the e-shram portal. Right here they get an opportunity to amend (appropriate) their identify and different issues. Additionally they will obtain their UAN card right here. If you happen to face any downside concerning e-shram, you’ll be able to share your grievance by calling the helpdesk quantity 14434 hooked up to it.