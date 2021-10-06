Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test on 28 November

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the exam schedule for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET 2021). Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on 28 November. The application process for this exam will start from 7th October and the last date to apply is 25th October while candidates can pay the application fee till 26th October. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website on November 17. UP TET 2021 answers will be posted on the website on 6th December. The final result will be declared on December 28. The Uttar Pradesh government had postponed the UP TET 2021 exam due to the increase in the number of corona cases in the country.

Change in UGC NET exam dates

National Examination Agency (NTA) has revised the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET exam dates. As per the revised dates, now the UGC NET exam will be conducted from October 17 to 25, 2021. In such a situation, candidates are advised to check the exam schedule by visiting the official website. This exam will be conducted for both December 2020 and June 2021 sessions.

PhD is not mandatory for the post of Assistant Professor

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a big announcement regarding the mandatory PhD degree to apply for the post of Assistant Professor. The Education Minister has said that PhD will not be mandatory for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in colleges. However, this compulsion has been abolished only for one year i.e. for the recruitments to be held in 2021 this year. This relief has been given to the candidates so that the teachers lying vacant in the universities can be recruited. Actually, the ministry was receiving a lot of requests from the candidates who wanted to apply for the post but were unable to complete the Ph.D. Therefore, this compulsion has been abolished for this year only.

Application started for Himchal Pradesh TET

The process of application for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has started. According to this, candidates can apply till October 13, 2021 without any late fee. With late fee, candidates can fill the application form till October 18, 2021. The official notification for this exam to be conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is available on the website. The tentative exam dates were also mentioned in the notification. According to this, Sanskrit can be held on November 13, Language Education TET on November 14, TGT Non-Medical TET on November 14, TGT Arts TET on November 21, TGT Medical TET on November 21, Punjabi TET on November 28. Candidates should keep one thing clearly in mind that it is provisional.

Change in dates of BHU entrance exam

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has revised the entrance exam dates for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. National Examination Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam schedule for some papers. NTA has taken this decision because some of the dates were clashing with other exams. Actually, NTA has taken this decision on the demands of some students. Students said that the examinations of some undergraduate, postgraduate subjects are clashing with some of the major examinations across the country. Therefore, in view of this request of the students, the schedule of examinations has been re-released. For more details, students can visit the website of National Examination Agency or BHU.