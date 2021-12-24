Uttar Pradesh tops, Delhi second

Hybrid vehicles are now becoming the choice of common man in the country. Data from the Union Ministry of Road and Transport shows that Uttar Pradesh is at the fore in the use of hybrid vehicles in the country, while Delhi is at number two and Karnataka is at number three. According to the central government, the number of these vehicles in the country is 27,34,09,410 till December 8. Out of these vehicles, 8,77,117 vehicles are being used across the country.

These vehicles are being used in all 25 states and union territories of the country. Common people are using 2,85,105 vehicles in Uttar Pradesh, while 1,26,111 vehicles are being used in Delhi. According to the report, the least active vehicles are in states like Ladakh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Nagaland, Sikkim and Dadar Nagar Haveli. The number of vehicles operating at these places is only between 150 and 200.

With the intention of reducing pollution, the government is registering these vehicles under the ‘Fame India Scheme’ and under this subsidy is being given in the purchase of vehicles. Under this scheme from 2019, 10 thousand crore rupees have been given to the states and union territories for five years. Whereas on September 15, the central government has made a provision of Rs 25,938 crore in this scheme for a period of five years.

The government claims that in order to bring down the prices of e-vehicles, approval has been given for advanced chemical oil in the country. This initiative will bring down the cost of battery manufacturing. According to the ministry, to promote the sale of vehicles, the rate of GST has been reduced from 12 percent to five percent, while the GST on e-charging stations has been reduced from 18 percent to five percent. According to a notification issued by the ministry, states have been advised to waive off toll tax on electric vehicles, which will help bring down the initial cost of the vehicle.