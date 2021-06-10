Uttara and Swapner Din filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away at 77; Narendra Modi, Mamta Banerjee and others express grief





That is unhappy information. A number of Nationwide Award-winning Bengali filmmaker and famend poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta handed away at this time at his South Kolkata residence. He was 77. Dasgupta was battling kidney and age-related illnesses for fairly a while and present process remedy for a similar. Additionally Learn – FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan now faces opposition from Soumitra Chatterjee, Mrinal Sen, Buddhadeb Dasgupta

Dasgupta was honoured with the Nationwide Movie Award for Greatest Route for his movies Uttara and Swapner Din, whereas his movies Bagh Bahadur, Charachar, Lal Darja, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan and Kaalpurush have been honoured with the Nationwide Award for Greatest Movie. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand floods: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s household protected

Other than this, two of his movies, Dooratwa and Tahader Katha, acquired the Nationwide Movie Award for Greatest Characteristic Movie in Bengali. Additionally Learn – Paoli Dam: Intercourse is within the thoughts, not garments!

Dasgupta additionally made important contribution to the world of Bengali poetry. His notable works embrace Gobhir Araley, Himjog, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, and Coffin Kimba Suitcase amongst others.

Mourning his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His numerous works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was additionally an eminent thinker and poet. My ideas are together with his household and a number of admirers on this time of grief. Om Shanti.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. By his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His loss of life comes as a terrific loss for the movie fraternity. Condolences to his household, colleagues and admirers.”

“Deeply saddened to listen to concerning the demise of Buddhadeb Dasgupta. He was an eminent filmmaker & his loss of life comes as a terrific loss for the movie fraternity. My condolences to his household, colleagues and numerous admirers,” posted state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim.

His demise has left the movie business, his associates, followers and cinema lovers in shock, who’ve expressed condolence on social media.

(With inputs from IANS)

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



