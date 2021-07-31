Uttarakhand 10th 12th board result declared by UBSE today check details

New Delhi. Uttarakhand Board 2021 Result (UBSE UK Board Result 2021) was released on Saturday. This time 99.09 percent in high school i.e. 10th (High School) and 99.56 percent students have passed in 12th.

The Uttarakhand 10th and 12th Result was announced by the State Education Minister, Arvind Pandey. Students can check their UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 on the official website of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in. However, right after the declaration of the result, the website has stalled. Please tell that this time the list of toppers was not released due to corona infection.

Also read: UP Board Result 2021: This time UP Board exam result prepared like this, students will be able to see their result at 3 pm

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 results today. 99.56% students have been passed Class 12 and 99.09 percent cleared Class 10 exams. — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

This was the result of 10th

Talking about the Uttarakhand 10th result, this year 76768 candidates have passed in the first division, while 45589 candidates have passed in the second division. On the other hand, boys have outperformed the girls as compared to the girls. Talking about the institutional results, where the result of boys was 99.39 percent, while the result of girls was 98.92.

Similarly, in the case of individual results, the pass percentage of boys was 95.33, while that of girls was 94.14.

A total of 3 lakh students of 10th-12th passed the examination

Talking about the Uttarakhand 12th exam result, a total of 1,21,705 students had appeared, out of which 1,21,171 students have passed the exam. While a total of 1,47,725 students appeared in class 10th, out of which 1,46,386 have passed the exam. A total of 3 lakh students have passed the exam.

Also read: CBSE Class 12th result 2021: Result of 65,184 students on hold

22 percent more 12th result

Talking about the 12th board result, 22 percent more has come as compared to the previous year. The UK Board Class 12th result has been recorded at 99.56 per cent, which is comparatively higher than the previous year’s pass percentage.

Last year, the class XII result was recorded by the board at 76.91 percent.

12th Femdom

This year too, girls continue to dominate the 12th board examination results of Uttarakhand. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.71. Whereas the pass percentage of boys has been recorded as 99.04%.