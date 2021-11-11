Uttarakhand: BJP trying to break into Congress’s land? Former Congress CM ND Tiwari will get this honor

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, through ND Tiwari, played a masterstroke to dent the vote bank of the Congress, due to which there is a stir in the Congress camp. Let us tell you that this is the second time when the Dhami government has tried to reach out to his supporters and loved ones through the late Narayan Dutt Tiwari, the former Chief Minister of the state.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government of Uttarakhand has decided to give Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman to senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari (ND Tiwari). There is a stir in the Congress camp regarding this move. In fact, opposition leaders say that on the pretext of giving respect to ND Tiwari, the BJP is trying to dent the base votes of the Congress.

Significantly, ND Tiwari was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He had a distinct identity among the old Congress leaders and especially among the Brahmin leaders. It is believed that in order to capitalize on the name of ND Tiwari in Uttarakhand, BJP has decided to give him Gaurav Samman. Let us inform that this announcement was made by the BJP government of Pushkar Singh Dhami on the eve of the foundation day of Uttarakhand on 9 November.

The state government has selected a total of five names for the ‘Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman-2021’. In which the names of former Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari (posthumously), renowned author Ruskin Bond, environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, famous folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and mountaineer Bachendri Pal are included. The Congress is seeing the honor of ND Tiwari by the BJP as an attempt to grab the legacy of the late leader.

On this announcement of the state government, Uttarakhand Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Mathura Dutt Joshi asked the question why BJP did not respect Tiwari in the last four years. At the same time, a senior BJP leader said that this step will send a message among the people that the Dhami government works with a positive mindset.

BJP sources say that by honoring Tiwari, the party wants to make electoral equations in its favor. While the opposition parties in UP are trying to woo Brahmins, the BJP wants to gain in electoral constituencies through Thakur vs Brahmins and Kumaon vs Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

Let us tell you that most of the people of the state are aware that Harish Rawat, the senior most leader of Congress in Uttarakhand was never comfortable with ND Tiwari. In such a situation, the eyes of the BJP are on those who believe in ND Tiwari.

It is noteworthy that after the formation of the state, Tiwari became the Chief Minister in the first elected government in 2002. The foundation of industrial development in the hill state was laid by ND Tiwari and during his tenure many big industries were established in the state.