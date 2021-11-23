Uttarakhand: BJP’s troubles increased before the elections, the priests of Chardham gheraoed the houses of the ministers and took the top seat.

The pilgrimage priests of the four Dhams on Tuesday gheraoed the residences of the ministers of the Uttarakhand government, giving further impetus to their agitation demanding the dissolution of the Devasthanam Board. This move of the priests before the assembly elections is not a good sign for the BJP. Experts believe that after the withdrawal of agricultural laws, the pilgrim priests are hopeful of fulfillment of their demand. Because of this, he has intensified his movement. Well the election is also near.

The priests staged a sit-in protest outside the residence of cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal, mainly to pressurize the state government to withdraw the Act providing for the constitution of the Devasthanam Board. During this Uniyal came out of his house and talked to the priests. He asked the priests to wait till November 30. He said that soon a big decision can be taken in this regard.

Keep in mind that the Chardham Devasthanam Board constituted in 2019 under the rule of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being opposed by the pilgrim priests of the four Dhams – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from the very beginning. They are agitating to demand its dissolution. They believe that the constitution of the board is a violation of their traditional rights. The pilgrimage priests said that they would also gherao the assembly building during the winter session of the state assembly starting from December 7 under the banner of Chardham Teerth Purohit Haq Hakukdhari Mahapanchayat.

He said that he would also conduct a protest march here on November 27, celebrating Black Day. The state cabinet gave its approval for the formation of Devasthanam Board on the same day. During this, a protest rally will also be taken out from Gandhi Park to the State Secretariat. After taking over as the chief minister in July this year, Pushkar Singh Dhami had constituted a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of senior BJP leader Manohar Kant Dhyani to address the issue. This committee has submitted its interim report to the government.

