Uttarakhand Board Class 12: UBSE Cancels Class 12 Examination, Check Details Here





Dehradun: The Uttarakhand board on Wednesday introduced the cancellation of sophistication twelfth examination 2021. State Schooling Minister of Uttarakhand Arvind Pandey introduced, " Uttrakhand board class 12 examination has been cancelled." The announcement has introduced humongous reduction to the scholars and their dad and mom as effectively.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand authorities had deferred class 12 examinations which had been scheduled to start from Might 4, 2021. The candidates should be aware that the analysis standards nevertheless haven't been introduced by the federal government but.

Earlier in the present day, Gujarat Board and Madhya Pradesh Board have introduced the cancellation of the Class 12 examinations owing to the prevailing covid scenario within the states. The Gujarat Schooling Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama introduced that the Gujarat Secondary and Greater Secondary Schooling Board (GSHSEB) has determined to cancel the GSEB class 12 board examination 2021. The choice has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE Class 12 Examination:

In view of the unsure situations as a consequence of COVID and the suggestions obtained from numerous stakeholders, the Modi authorities on Tuesday determined to cancel the Class XII Board Exams this 12 months. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of sophistication XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method

The Prime Minister mentioned that the choice on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars. He said that COVID-19 has affected the educational calendar and the difficulty of Board Exams has been inflicting immense nervousness amongst college students, dad and mom and academics, which have to be put to an finish.

PM mentioned that the Covid scenario is a dynamic scenario throughout the nation. Whereas the numbers are coming down within the nation and a few states are managing the scenario by means of efficient micro-containment, some states have nonetheless opted for a lockdown. College students, dad and mom and academics are naturally nervous concerning the well being of the scholars in such a scenario. PM mentioned that college students shouldn’t be compelled to look for exams in such a demanding scenario.