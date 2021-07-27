uttarakhand cabinet approves 6th to 12th school reopening proposal from august 1

School Reopening: After the second wave of Kovid-19 stopped, the Uttarakhand government has given permission to open schools in the state. After four days, the activities of the children in the schools will start again.

School Reopening: Schools will be opened in Uttarakhand from August 1 after the second wave of corona epidemic stops. The cabinet has given its approval to this proposal. The state government has allowed the opening of schools for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 1, but everyone will have to compulsorily follow the corona protocol.

For the last few days, the cases of corona in Uttarakhand are decreasing continuously. On Sunday, 51 new corona patients were found while none of the infected died. With this, the total number of patients in the state has gone up to 3 lakh 41 thousand 724.

Other decisions of Dhami cabinet

Apart from opening schools in Uttarakhand from August 1, many other decisions have also been taken in Dhami’s cabinet. Permission has been given to conduct the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha in the state from August 23 to August 27. The cabinet has also approved to make Kausani a Nagar Panchayat. Taking an important decision, the government has decided to provide financial assistance of 50 thousand rupees to the economically weaker students for the preparation of the main examination to the candidates who have passed the preliminary examination of Union Public Service Commission and Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

Schools have already opened in 4 states including Gujarat

In view of the relief in the cases of corona epidemic, schools and colleges are being opened in many states from today i.e. July 26. Schools and colleges were closed for a long time due to the threat of corona epidemic. However, schools of higher classes have already opened in many states. From July 26, the activities of children have started again in schools in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Odisha. Many states are still not able to decide on opening schools. To open the schools, the Corona guidelines issued by the state government will have to be strictly followed. Parents must give written consent to send students to schools.

