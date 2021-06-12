Uttarakhand Cancels Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in View of Covid-19 Situation





Dehradun: The Uttarakhand authorities has cancelled Class 12 state board examinations in view of the COVID state of affairs, thus, becoming a member of the checklist of states who’ve taken an analogous resolution holding college students’ well being and security in thoughts. The choice to cancel class 12 exams is in line with the Centre’s transfer to cancel the CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams 2021 because the nation reels underneath lethal pandemic. Additionally Learn – Assam Board Class 12 Examination 2021: Right here is When Class twelfth Exams Can be Held(*12*)

The UBSE class 12 exams have been earlier slated to be performed from Might 4 to 22 however received postponed as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Until date, different states/UTs which have opted for cancellation of Class 12 board exams 2021 embrace Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Nevertheless, Assam has determined to go forward with the Class 12 board exams 2021. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday stated that the state board examinations for courses 10 and 12 might be held from July 15 if the COVID-19 positivity price to go beneath two per cent. The present positivity price in the state is 3.24 per cent.