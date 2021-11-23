Uttarakhand: CM Dhami fixed the deadline for self-employment near the elections, got trolled

With the elections nearing the CM’s deadline for the schemes, users on social media started trolling him.

Ahead of the assembly elections due in a few months, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is holding fast-track meetings with officials and setting deadlines for various schemes. He held one such meeting on Tuesday, in which he directed the concerned officers to complete the target of giving loans by December 15. At the same time, users on social media started trolling him after the CM gave the deadline for the schemes when the elections were near.

Responding to this meeting on social media, a user wrote, “Have guests for a few days.” In fact, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while presiding over the meeting on self-employment schemes in Dehradun today, directed the concerned officers that this year the target of giving loans under various schemes has been set, that target should be completed by December 15, 2021.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister directed the officers to inform the people about the welfare schemes being run by the Central and State Governments through various means.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while chairing a meeting on self-employment schemes in Dehradun today, directed the officers concerned to achieve the target set for disbursing loans under various schemes this year by December 15: CMO pic.twitter.com/C5KnQkGhMI — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

He directed the officers that efforts should be made to sanction more loans than the target in the schemes in which more applications are being received along with completing the target set by December 15, 2021.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed to take strict action against those who raised unnecessary objections and said that the loan process should be completed within a week from the date of receipt of application by the banks. He said that it should be ensured that the benefits of the government schemes reach the people on time and people do not have to visit the offices unnecessarily.

The eyes of the state government are on the youth

Let us tell you that after the change of leadership in the BJP government of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami is focusing on employment, self-employment for the youth of the state. He had also given indications about this even before the cabinet meeting. While the BJP government is trying to woo the youth through all these efforts, at the same time, the organization is also talking about giving importance to young faces.