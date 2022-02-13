Uttarakhand Election AAP and congress released video alleging CM Dhami is distributing money and claimed to be caught red handed – Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami distributing money – AAP

On Monday, February 14, voting will be held for all the seats in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Ahead of voting, the Uttarakhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress released a video claiming that CM Dhami was caught red handed while distributing money in his assembly constituency Khatima.

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party first released a video of CM Dhami claiming that he is distributing money to voters in Khatima assembly constituency. In the video shared by Aam Aadmi Party, a person is seen saying that Dhami ji, if this is not wrong then what is. After this CM Dhami asks someone present there to turn off the camera. After which the people present there refuse to turn off the camera.

What is happening in Khatima?@pushkardhami Openly distributing money after the election campaign is over. Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Khatima @sskaleraap When Dhami caught himself red handed, Dhami tried to shut down the camera.@ECISVEEP And @UttarakhandCEO Take note of it soon. pic.twitter.com/oLpuKV7UkX — Aam Aadmi Party Uttarakhand (@AAPUttarakhand) February 13, 2022

In this video, a person is also seen asking questions to the policemen present there and saying that you will get the campaign done. You are distributing money openly. The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Dhami was caught red handed by its Khatima candidate SS Kler. While tweeting the video, you wrote that what is happening in Khatima? Pushkar Singh Dhami is openly distributing money after the election campaign is over. Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Khatima SS Kler himself caught Dhami red-handed and Dhami tried to switch off the camera. At the same time, Congress has also tweeted this video and claimed to have distributed money by CM Dhami.

Apart from this, AAP candidate SS Kler has also released a video from his Twitter account. In which he has claimed that CM Dhami is distributing sarees in Khatima. Releasing the video, SS Kaler wrote that Dhami crossed all limits to garner votes, her handiwork was caught red handed! See how the Chief Minister of the state is getting sarees made in Khatima for a few votes. Election Commission Democracy is being murdered in front of you! After all, when will you give up sleep and take strict action on this matter!

Let us inform that Khatima seat falling in Udham Singh Nagar district is considered to be the most high profile seat. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is in the fray from here. Bhuvan Chandra Kapri is contesting on Congress ticket and SS Kler on AAP ticket.