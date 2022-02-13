National

Uttarakhand Election AAP and congress released video alleging CM Dhami is distributing money and claimed to be caught red handed – Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami distributing money – AAP

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Uttarakhand Election AAP and congress released video alleging CM Dhami is distributing money and claimed to be caught red handed – Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami distributing money – AAP
Written by admin
Uttarakhand Election AAP and congress released video alleging CM Dhami is distributing money and claimed to be caught red handed – Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami distributing money – AAP

Uttarakhand Election AAP and congress released video alleging CM Dhami is distributing money and claimed to be caught red handed – Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami distributing money – AAP

Uttarakhand Election AAP and congress released video alleging CM Dhami is distributing money and claimed to be caught red handed – Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami distributing money – AAP

In the video, a person is also seen asking questions to the policemen present there and saying that you will get the campaign done. You are distributing money openly. The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Dhami was caught red handed by its Khatima candidate SS Kler.

On Monday, February 14, voting will be held for all the seats in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Ahead of voting, the Uttarakhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress released a video claiming that CM Dhami was caught red handed while distributing money in his assembly constituency Khatima.

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party first released a video of CM Dhami claiming that he is distributing money to voters in Khatima assembly constituency. In the video shared by Aam Aadmi Party, a person is seen saying that Dhami ji, if this is not wrong then what is. After this CM Dhami asks someone present there to turn off the camera. After which the people present there refuse to turn off the camera.

In this video, a person is also seen asking questions to the policemen present there and saying that you will get the campaign done. You are distributing money openly. The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Dhami was caught red handed by its Khatima candidate SS Kler. While tweeting the video, you wrote that what is happening in Khatima? Pushkar Singh Dhami is openly distributing money after the election campaign is over. Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Khatima SS Kler himself caught Dhami red-handed and Dhami tried to switch off the camera. At the same time, Congress has also tweeted this video and claimed to have distributed money by CM Dhami.

READ Also  Threatening e-mail was sent to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir from Pakistan, the sender was identified

Apart from this, AAP candidate SS Kler has also released a video from his Twitter account. In which he has claimed that CM Dhami is distributing sarees in Khatima. Releasing the video, SS Kaler wrote that Dhami crossed all limits to garner votes, her handiwork was caught red handed! See how the Chief Minister of the state is getting sarees made in Khatima for a few votes. Election Commission Democracy is being murdered in front of you! After all, when will you give up sleep and take strict action on this matter!

Let us inform that Khatima seat falling in Udham Singh Nagar district is considered to be the most high profile seat. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is in the fray from here. Bhuvan Chandra Kapri is contesting on Congress ticket and SS Kler on AAP ticket.


#Uttarakhand #Election #AAP #congress #released #video #alleging #Dhami #distributing #money #claimed #caught #red #handed #Uttarakhand #Election #Dhami #distributing #money #AAP

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Invest up to Rs 1 lakh in post office term deposit scheme, you will get this much benefit in 5 years

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment