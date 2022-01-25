Uttarakhand elections: Congress released the list of 11 candidates, know from where did Harish Rawat get the ticket

Congress has released another list of 11 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. Former CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has been fielded from Ramnagar. Earlier, Congress had released a list of 53 candidates.

Congress has given ticket to Suryakant Dhasmana from Dehradun Cantt. Barkha Rani has been given ticket from Jwalapur and Virendra Kumar Jati has been given ticket from Jhabrera. Subhash Chaudhary has been given ticket from Khanpur. Antriksh Saini has been given ticket from Luxor.

Amidst discussions about Harish Rawat contesting from Ramnagar seat, an audio went viral in which a local party leader purportedly touts his arch rival Ranjit Rawat’s claim for Ramnagar seat as stronger than him. In the video that surfaced, Harish Rawat is purportedly talking about contesting from Ramnagar, in response to which the leaders are saying that he is with Ranjit Singh Rawat.

In this audio the leader said, “We are watching the party here. For us here party means Ranjit Singh Rawat. With him we have been working for the party in Ramnagar for the last 10 years.” Politics has heated up in Uttarakhand after this audio surfaced. Actually, Ranjit Rawat, who was once close to Harish Rawat, is now considered in his opponent’s camp. He has already declared his candidature from the Ramnagar seat of Kumaon.

At the same time, Harish Rawat’s media advisor on the whole matter, Surendra Kumar, said that there is constant discussion and consultation on contesting elections or other subjects. Surendra Kumar said that these discussions should not be seen from a political point of view. What is the harm in consulting and discussing with our leaders, workers and colleagues, he said.