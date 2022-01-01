Uttarakhand: FIR against Yeti Narasimhanand, who gave hate speech, know how many people have been booked so far

Narasimhanand has already been accused of inciting violence with provocative speeches. He also addressed this program. He is the fifth person to be included in the FIR registered four days later.

Police has now registered an FIR against Yeti Narasimhanand in Haridwar hate speech case. The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday added the names of two more people to the FIR lodged in connection with the provocative speeches against Muslims at Haridwar Dharma Sansad earlier this month.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that two saints, Yeti Narasimhanand Giri and Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, have been booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious act with intent to hurt religious sentiments). The police officer said that their names have been added to the FIR based on the video clip of the incident that went viral on social media.

Narasimhanand has already been accused of inciting violence with provocative speeches. He also addressed this program. He is the fifth person to be included in the FIR registered four days later. Others involved in the FIR include a person named Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapurna and Dharam Das as well as Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi. All five have been accused of promoting enmity between religious groups.

Only one person was named in the initial FIR registered on December 23. He was former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. He has recently converted to Hinduism and also changed his name. On 26 December, the Uttarakhand Police added the names of Sadhvi Annapurna, also known as Pooja Shakun Pandey, and priest Dharamdas Maharaj to the FIR. Annapurna is the general secretary of Hindutva organization Hindu Mahasabha.

This Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar from December 17 to 19. The people involved in the program had asked the Hindus to buy weapons for the genocide against the Muslims. A video of it also went viral. There was a lot of commotion about this. After a lot of controversies, the police started the action.