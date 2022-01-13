Uttarakhand Police arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in Haridwar Dharm Sansad hate speech case

Uttarakhand Police has arrested former Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi for making objectionable and provocative statements in the Parliament of Religions held in Haridwar. Together with this, there may be additionally information of the arrest of Yeti Narasimhanand. Nevertheless, until now no affirmation has come from the Uttarakhand Police in this regard. However a video is happening on social media in which he’s seen speaking in regards to the arrest of Wasim Rizvi.

Jitendra Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi was arrested for getting into Haridwar from Roorkee’s Narsan border. After being taken into custody, he was dropped at Haridwar Kotwali. Haridwar Metropolis SP Swatantra Kumar gave this data. A case was registered towards Rizvi underneath part 153A of the IPC.

Uttarakhand Police have arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in reference to the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case from Narsan border, Roorkee: Swatantra Kumar, SP Metropolis Haridwar

Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, had left Islam and transformed to Sanatan Dharma on December 6 final yr on the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. A case was additionally registered towards Waseem Rizvi for making controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad throughout a guide launch occasion. Aside from this, two circumstances have been registered towards him in the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar.

Allow us to let you know that between 17 to 19 December final yr, Dharma Sansad was organized in Haridwar. Many movies of this Dharma Sansad went viral on social media in which the individuals of Dharma Sansad had stated issues like elevating arms to guard faith, not permitting Muslim to turn into Prime Minister, Muslim inhabitants to not develop. After the video went viral, Uttarakhand DGP ordered authorized motion and a case was registered underneath part 153A.

76 legal professionals of the Supreme Courtroom had written a letter to CJI NV Raman requesting to take cognizance of the inflammatory speech given in the Parliament of Religions. Those that wrote letters to the Chief Justice of India included eminent legal professionals like Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, Vrinda Grover, Salman Khurshid. Legal professionals had sought judicial intervention in the matter