uttarpradesh psp president shivpal yadav talked about alliance with akhilesh yadav samajwadi party – UP Elections: Shivpal Yadav going to do something big? Speak

There has been a slight softening in the relationship between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav for some time. Shivpal Yadav is also keen to forge an alliance with the SP.

The agitation for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held early next year has already intensified. Shivpal Yadav, who formed his party after the last assembly elections, is once again engaged in efforts for an alliance with the SP. When Shivpal Yadav was asked if you are going to do something big about the alliance with SP, he said that wait for a week.

While interacting with the reporters, when Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Yadav was asked whether any other alliance other than the one being talked about is being considered. So he said wait a week and do it. After this, when he was asked that it means that after a week there will be some explosion. On this Shivpal Yadav said that whatever has to happen, it will be done in a week. There is no time left.

During this, Shivpal Yadav was asked how much difference would Owaisi’s arrival in UP make to the Progressive Samajwadi Party. So he said that we cannot tell this. We are not astrologers. Had we been an astrologer, we would have definitely told.

Let us tell you that for some time there has been a slight softening in the relationship between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. Shivpal Yadav is also keen to forge an alliance with the SP. Recently, he had said that our priority is to form the government by forming an alliance with the SP. However, he has also made it clear that there will be no compromise on self-respect. Shivpal Yadav has also put a condition of 100 seats in front of his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

Recently, in the program organized in Saifai on the birthday of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav said that the whole state wants to see both the parties fighting the elections together. We want that whatever decision is taken, it should be done quickly. We want Akhilesh Yadav to become the chief minister anyhow. We have asked them to give only 100 seats. We will fight the election together. However, Akhilesh Yadav has not yet opened his cards regarding this. But he has told the stage many times that uncle will have full respect.