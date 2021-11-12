uttarpradesh sp chief akhilesh yadav took jibe on cm yogi and said he does not read even his manifesto

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that once when the Chief Minister was asked that you are not giving jobs to the youth, he said that there are many jobs and jobs but there is no talent among the youth.

As the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections approach, the political temperature is reaching its peak. On Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed the Kashyap Mahasammelan in Muzaffarnagar. During this, Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fiercely. Akhilesh Yadav while addressing the people said that Baba CM does not even read his manifesto and where did his 70 lakh job promises go.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing the Kashyap Mahasammelan in Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana on Thursday, said that today along with the farmers, there is a crisis in front of the youth as well. They do not have a job in their hands and even if they want to dream something big, then such conditions have been created that they cannot do their work and do employment.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that Baba had just come to the Chief Minister. At least Baba the Chief Minister should read his manifesto and Sankalp Patra. Till now we used to think that Baba Chief Minister is not distributing laptops because he does not know how to operate laptops. But now it can be said that where they do not know how to operate a laptop, they do not even read things and do not even read their manifesto. He had written in his resolution letter that we will give 70 lakh jobs to the youth. During this, he also asked the people who came to the program that how many people have been given jobs by the Chief Minister.

Apart from this, Akhilesh Yadav said that once when the Chief Minister was asked that you are not giving jobs to the youth, he said that there are many jobs and jobs but there is no talent among the youth. At the same time, he said that the Chief Minister is saying that the migration has happened. The truth is that if there was no exodus of the Chief Minister from Uttarakhand, our five years would not have been bad.

During this, Akhilesh Yadav, while targeting the BJP, also said that people were told that even those with chappals will travel in an aeroplane. But they have made petrol so expensive that even the motorcycle will not be able to run. At the same time, he said about the agriculture law passed by the central government that right now the price of the crop is not being received, but when these laws are implemented, then even the fields will not be saved. Big industrialists will make farmers laborers. We will oppose these laws till BJP withdraws these laws.