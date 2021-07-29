V.A. Issues Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers, a First for a Federal Agency

WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs will require 115,000 of its frontline health workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus over the next two months, making it the first federal agency to require employees to be vaccinated, said Monday government officials.

The move comes amid growing concerns that the substantial part of the population that has not been vaccinated is contributing to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. While this was a radical departure from the Biden administration’s reluctance to accept warrants, it was part of a larger shift in which New York City, many hospital chains, and some private employers decide that now is the time to make vaccination a requirement.

“I’m doing it because it’s the best way to keep our veterans safe, period,” Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, said Monday in a telephone interview. The department is one of the largest federal employers and the largest integrated health care system in the country.

The mandate will apply to workers who are “most in contact with patients,” McDonough said, including physicians, dentists, registered nurses, physician assistants and some specialists. As of Wednesday, those health workers will have eight weeks to get their full immunizations or face penalties, including possible dismissal, he said.